Be An Rxpert PSA contest winners announced

Since October of 2018, FOX61 in efforts with the Governor’s Prevention Partnership has worked with local youth on creating educational and effective PSA’s surrounding the opioid crisis we face today. With the support of the local middle and high schools, as well as universities from around the state, we launched the Be An RXpert Contest that would award the top three winners:
-
First place: $2,500
-
Second place: $1,500
-
Third place: $500
With a total of 56 entries, we are proud to bring you our Be An RXpert winners:
First Place Winner: Michael Loschiavo
Junior, Jonathan Law High School
“Don’t be Part of the Next 72,000”
Second Place Winner: Jake Wieners
Sophomore, University of New Haven
"Be the Change"
Third Place Winner: London Brazel
Junior, East Hampton High
"Only 5 Days"
Resources
Governor’s Prevention Partnership
Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse
Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources
State of CT’s Change the Script
CT Prevention Network
Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes
Prescription Drug Training
Youth programs
Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)
Drug Collection Boxes in CT
Help reduce prescription opioid abuse. Call 1-800-563-4086 or visit www.drugfreect.org for information and resources including prevention, wellness, treatment and recovery.