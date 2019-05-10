Be An Rxpert PSA contest winners announced

Since October of 2018, FOX61 in efforts with the Governor’s Prevention Partnership has worked with local youth on creating educational and effective PSA’s surrounding the opioid crisis we face today. With the support of the local middle and high schools, as well as universities from around the state, we launched the Be An RXpert Contest that would award the top three winners:

First place: $2,500

Second place: $1,500

Third place: $500

With a total of 56 entries, we are proud to bring you our Be An RXpert winners:

First Place Winner: Michael Loschiavo

Junior, Jonathan Law High School

“Don’t be Part of the Next 72,000”

Second Place Winner: Jake Wieners

Sophomore, University of New Haven

"Be the Change"

Third Place Winner: London Brazel

Junior, East Hampton High

"Only 5 Days"

