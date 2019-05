× BREAKING: FOX61 is following reports of a gas leak in Berlin

BERLIN — CNG confirms they have crews responding to a gas main break at Glendale Avenue off of Farmington Avenue.

The Berlin Police Department is responding as well to assist with traffic control as the work may cause streets to close and traffic to be re-routed.

CNG tells FOX61 that they will be on scene for a while. The cause of the break has not been determined.

