Bridgeport police release details, video of confrontation after vigil

BRIDGEPORT -- Police released a summary of events that resulted in arrests after a vigil Thursday night.

Tempers flared after a vigil marking the two year anniversary of the death of Jayson Negron who was shot and killed by police in Bridgeport.

Eleven people were arrested following demonstrations after the vigil. Crowds gathered outside the Bridgeport Police Headquarters overnight demanding they be released. One of those arrested was Kerry Ellington, a leader of Black Lives Matters.

Tara O'Neill, a reporter for the Connecticut Post, was detained by police and released a short time later.

According to police, around 4:30 pm a crowd gathered at the Walgreens location on the corner of Park Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. Officers were on hand to prevent traffic issues. More officers were called in as the people attending the vigil began to march throughout the area roads during rush hour.

Police said around 8:10 pm the remaining protesters at Walgreens became increasingly agitated and threw a bottle at officers on scene. Police said they looked for "recognizable Bridgeport community members who could assist in a dialogue" but no one was visible. Police said another glass object was thrown at an officer, and the crowd remained agitated and yelling obscenities at the police officers. Police said, "For public safety purposes, BPD informed the unruly protesters that they had five minutes to disperse due to the unruly assembly. The crowd did not comply and continued to be unruly and grew louder. Officers moved in fairly quickly to maintain safety and detained 12 individuals."

Police said those detained were arrested because they did not comply or disperse. Police said they found out one of the people detained was a member of the press and since she was not part of the group demonstrating, she was released.

Arrested were:

Bostian, Thomas 30 2019-05-09 20:30:00 (OF NEW HAVEN)

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

Brevard, Britney 32 2019-05-09 20:50:00 On-View Arrest (OF NEW HAVEN)

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

Ellington, Kerry 32 2019-05-09 00:00:00 On-View Arrest (OF NEW HAVEN)

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

Fu, Jennia 32 2019-05-09 20:45:00 On-View Arrest (OF BRIDGEPORT)

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

Mcdavid, Kiana Alexis 23 2019-05-09 20:41:00 (OF HARTFORD)

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

Merlii, Michael 23 2019-05-09 20:41:00 (OF BRIDGEPORT)

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

Morbidelli, Sam 28 2019-05-09 20:45:00 (OF NEW HAVEN)

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

Perkins, Kacey 31 2019-05-09 22:00:00 (OF FAIRFIELD)

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-182 - DISORDERLY CNDT 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

Pimenta, Sarah E 29 2019-05-09 20:45:00 (OF MILFORD)

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

Regan, Brenna E 29 2019-05-09 20:45:00 (OF FAIRFIELD)

53a-178 - INCITING RIOT 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

Sandoval, Maria Schaefer 46 2019-05-09 20:30:00 (OF NEW HAVEN)

53a-181 - BRCH OF PEACE 2 1

53a-182 - DISORDERLY CNDT 1

53a-167a - INTRFERE/RESIST 1