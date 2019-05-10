Bristol police investigating three car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- A busy stretch of Route 6 in Bristol is back open after an unusual crash sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries this morning.

Two vehicles are totaled and Bristol Police say the drivers of both are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Bristol Police accident reconstruction team pieced together what caused the red truck and tan SUV to crash right before rush hour Friday morning.

Bristol police are investigating two separate crashes but both of them involving a red truck. The red truck first hit a pole up here by the intersection of Stafford Avenue and Route six before it traveled eastbound and down route six and ended up swerving into the Wendy’s after it hit the tan Buick.

The red truck hit another vehicle on the way. Bristol Police say all three drivers were injured, but only the man driving the red truck and the woman driving the tan SUV were sent to the hospital.

Lt. Rich Guerrera, Bristol PIO, said, "We tell people to drive safe drive slow it’s usually busy in the morning on the road so it’s too early to tell what caused it but it’s definitely unusual to have that type of accident that early in the morning over there."

Eversource and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are now tasked with clean up in the aftermath for a transformer leaking

Lieutenant Guerrera says it will take a while for the police to collect and analyze all of the information necessary to figure out how the crash happened.