Chest of drawers sold online at places like Target, Walmart recalled due to tip-over hazard

An important warning for anyone who may have a South Shore Furniture chest of drawers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company is recalling over 300,000 Libra style 3-drawer chests.

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, according to the CPSC.

The furniture company has received two reports of tip-over incidents involving the recalled chest of drawers. One incident reported a fatality involving a two-year-old and an unanchored, empty 3-drawer chest. In another incident, a child received bruises on his leg, along with scratches.

The products were sold online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.

The model numbers and colors include:

Model Number Color 3046033 Royal Cherry 3070033 Black 3070223 Black 3159033 Chocolate 3159223 Chocolate 3050033 White 3050223 White 3113033 Natural Maple 10430 Soft Gray 10433 Gray Oak 10680 Country Pine 10682 Rustic Oak

The CPSC says 3-drawer chests with the model numbers listed above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in this recall.

Please note that some models of the 3-drawer chests listed above were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that also included a bed and nightstand. Only the 3-drawer chests in the bedroom sets are included in this recall, according to the CPSC.

If you have one of the recalled chests, stop using it immediately, and put it in an area that can not be accessed by a child.

Then, contact South Shore to select one of the following options:

• Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;

• Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or

• Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Contact South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online.

As reported by WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland.