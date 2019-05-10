× Connecticut resident charged with making numerous hoax threats

NEW HAVEN — Federal officials have indicted a Connecticut man in connection with numerous hoax threats made last year.

The US Attorney’s office says Gary Gravelle is facing numerous charges.

In September, several cities and towns reported suspicious powder incidents.

Officials say Gravelle sent several letter containing a powdery substance, and a note claiming the powder was anthrax.

He’s also accused of making threats in Vermont, and in Washington, threatening to kill the president.

He was arrested shortly after the incidents, and has been detained since.