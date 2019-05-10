Foodie Friday: Blackies Hot Dog Stand in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Some people may say a hot dog is a hot dog, but that’s not the case in Cheshire.

Since 1928, Blackies Hot Dog Stand has been serving up their famous dogs and folks have been relishing it for more than 90 years.

Locally owned by the same family since day one, this joint brings back memories of yesteryear.

“We try and do the same things my grandmother did back in the day,” says third-generation owner Rick Flavin. “It’s important to us and it’s important to the customers that have been coming here for a long time.”

And it all starts with the relish. Made from the same family recipe since the place opened, it’s a mix between spicy and sweet with tickle-the-tastebuds flavor in every bite. To this day, the family still makes it (once a year) with the same hot peppers. According to Flavin, they make about 1,500 gallons each year, plus 6,000 jars for sale.

The locals say adding the spicy brown mustard is key too but just don’t plan on adding any fries to your order. Grab a bag of chips, that’s the way they did it back in the day.

“Great hot dogs, the best hot relish anywhere,” wrote Jeff H. in an online review. “Have been going to Blackies since I was a kid with my dad and it hasn’t changed. Always a favorite stop.”

The dogs are made traditional (think boiled, but only better) or well done on the grill, either way, these babies are legit.

Whether it’s a hot dog (I dare you to eat just one) a fresh burger or ice cream, each bite is a bite into history.

“The thing that makes us proud is when people come in and say it’s just like they remember when they were a kid,” smiled Susan Flavin, who is a second-generation owner and mother of Rick.

And on this day, that happened when Mary Lamontagne of Waterbury strolled in. She used to come as a child with her parents on Sunday’s. She said that was some 75 years ago.

“When my parents asked us if we wanted to go to Blackies, we would all scream, Yeah,” smiled Lamontagne. “It was great as a kid and it’s great now, I really love it here.”

And so will you because a hot dog is not just a hot dog unless its from Blackies.