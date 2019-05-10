× FOX61 Student News: List of nominees for 2018-19

The FOX61 Student News Award Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 5 at Wilde Auditorium at University of Hartford.

Stories with links have aired on FOX61.

Governor’s Prevention Partnership Award

Alcohol and Prom Night – Howell Cheney Technical High School

Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School

Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School

Opioid Epidemic Continues to Devastate the Nation – Shepaug Valley High School

The Growing Juul Epidemic -Terryville High School

Big Y Locally Grown Award

Center Perk – Manchester High School

Bethlehem kicks off the fall season with garlic – Shepaug Valley High School

One of Connecticut’s Oldest Farms Thrives during the Fall Season – Shepaug Valley High School

Ski Area Draws Residents from Around Connecticut – Shepaug Valley High School

Suffield Regional Agriscience Chapter Hosts Ag Expo – Suffield High School

Best in Student News: Feature

Best in Student News: Hard News

Will Power – Suffield High School

The Growing Juul Epidemic – Terryville High School

CHESLA/CHET Higher Education Scholarship

Opportunities New Britain – ParaDYM Academy

NFA’s Banking Day “Writes” Students a Blank Check for Success – Norwich Free Academy

All-American High School Film Festival – Shepaug Valley High School

The Arts Prove to be Beneficial to Students – Shepaug Valley High School

Talking Legos – South Windsor High School

Best in Student News: Community news

Connecticut Seniors “STRIKE” Again in Wii Bowling Competition – Bristol Eastern High School

Aidan Puffer – Manchester High School

A Little Comfort Through Chemo Pillow – Norwich Free Academy

The Washington Sculpture Walk Incorporates Local Artists Work into Town’s Landscape – Shepaug Valley High School