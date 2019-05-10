What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

FOX61 Student News: List of nominees for 2018-19

Posted 7:23 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06AM, May 10, 2019

The FOX61 Student News Award Ceremony will be held  Wednesday, June 5 at Wilde Auditorium at University of Hartford.

Stories with links have aired on FOX61.

Governor’s Prevention Partnership Award

  • Alcohol and Prom Night – Howell Cheney Technical High School
  • Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School
  • Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School
  • Opioid Epidemic Continues to Devastate the Nation – Shepaug Valley High School
  • The Growing Juul Epidemic -Terryville High School

Big Y Locally Grown Award

Best in Student News: Feature

Best in Student News: Hard News

  • Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School
  • Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School
  • Opioid Epidemic Continues to Devastate the Nation – Shepaug Valley High School
  • Will Power – Suffield High School
  • The Growing Juul Epidemic – Terryville High School

CHESLA/CHET Higher Education Scholarship

  • Opportunities New Britain – ParaDYM Academy
  • NFA’s Banking Day “Writes” Students a Blank Check for Success – Norwich Free Academy
  • All-American High School Film Festival – Shepaug Valley High School
  • The Arts Prove to be Beneficial to Students – Shepaug Valley High School
  • Talking Legos – South Windsor High School

Best in Student News: Community news

