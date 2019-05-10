FOX61 Student News: List of nominees for 2018-19
The FOX61 Student News Award Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 5 at Wilde Auditorium at University of Hartford.
Stories with links have aired on FOX61.
Governor’s Prevention Partnership Award
- Alcohol and Prom Night – Howell Cheney Technical High School
- Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School
- Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School
- Opioid Epidemic Continues to Devastate the Nation – Shepaug Valley High School
- The Growing Juul Epidemic -Terryville High School
Big Y Locally Grown Award
- Center Perk – Manchester High School
- Bethlehem kicks off the fall season with garlic – Shepaug Valley High School
- One of Connecticut’s Oldest Farms Thrives during the Fall Season – Shepaug Valley High School
- Ski Area Draws Residents from Around Connecticut – Shepaug Valley High School
- Suffield Regional Agriscience Chapter Hosts Ag Expo – Suffield High School
Best in Student News: Feature
- Cromwell High School Travel Training – Cromwell High School
- MACC – Manchester High School
- United Through Unified – Norwich Free Academy
- Talking Legos – South Windsor High School
- Ski Area Draws Residents from Around Connecticut – Shepaug Valley High School
Best in Student News: Hard News
- Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School
- Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School
- Opioid Epidemic Continues to Devastate the Nation – Shepaug Valley High School
- Will Power – Suffield High School
- The Growing Juul Epidemic – Terryville High School
CHESLA/CHET Higher Education Scholarship
- Opportunities New Britain – ParaDYM Academy
- NFA’s Banking Day “Writes” Students a Blank Check for Success – Norwich Free Academy
- All-American High School Film Festival – Shepaug Valley High School
- The Arts Prove to be Beneficial to Students – Shepaug Valley High School
- Talking Legos – South Windsor High School
Best in Student News: Community news
- Connecticut Seniors “STRIKE” Again in Wii Bowling Competition – Bristol Eastern High School
- Aidan Puffer – Manchester High School
- A Little Comfort Through Chemo Pillow – Norwich Free Academy
- All-American High School Film Festival – Shepaug Valley High School
- The Washington Sculpture Walk Incorporates Local Artists Work into Town’s Landscape – Shepaug Valley High School
41.770114 -72.691970