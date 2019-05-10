× Maintenance worker arrested for recording student in Westport school

WESTPORT — A maintenance worker at Staples High School has been arrested for videotaping a female student without her knowing.

Westford Police said a School Resource Officer observed maintenance employee, Paul Telep, recording a female high school student with his work cell phone in the school cafeteria. The resource officer reported the incident which happened on April 2nd.

School officials seized Telep’s work phone and Police say they discovered he had deleted seven videos. The videos featured the same female student recorded on different dates and times. The student and her mother were notified since she was unaware that she was being recorded.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Telep turned himself into Westford Police, charged with stalking. Telep has been released on cash bond and is set to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 16th.