Meal House: Mother’s Day Frittata

Recipe from Michael Yaffe, Chef de Cuisine at VUE 24

Mother’s Day Frittata

Ingredients:

8 eggs cracked

½ cup cream

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup shaved Parmesan

1 cup chopped mixed mushrooms (crimini, shitake, button)

1 cup Spinach

1 tablespoon chopped Garlic

1 onion small diced

1 cup Arugula

1 cup petite field greens

1 cup blanched sliced Asparagus Bias

1 cup Chopped Cooked Bacon

½ tsp crushed red pepper

½ cup shaved red radish

½ cup shaved green onions

2 each lemons juiced no seeds

½ cup EVOO

S&P

METHOD:

Pre Heat Oven to 400 degrees.

Place medium to large sized cast iron or oven safe sauté pan on medium to low heat. Add half the evoo, sauté garlic and onions till soft, add mushrooms cook till soft add spinach, bacon and half of the asparagus.

Whisk cream and grated parmesan and cracked eggs in a bowl, season with some S&P add mixture to pan, when sides have set place in oven for 5 minutes. Remove frittata from pan and put on serving a platter.

In medium bowl add asparagus, radishes, arugula, petite greens, green onions, shave parmesan, evoo, lemon juice, crushed red pepper mix then season, place on top of frittata. Slice into desired size.