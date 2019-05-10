Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a chance for a shower or two during the day today, but it's not looking like a washout. This will be the 9th Friday in a row with rain, going all the way back to March! While the skies will be mostly cloudy, we may see some bonus sunshine at times. Any of that sun will help to boost our temperatures into the upper 60s, and possibly into the 70s with enough sun.

This weekend will be 50/50.

Saturday looks promising with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Mother's Day, however, looks rainy and cooler with highs in the 50s. There is a CHANCE this storm trends farther south. But for now, plan on at least some rain and don't forget to tell Mom how much you appreciate her!

Next week doesn't look all that great. The unsettled pattern continues with clouds and showers in the forecast for several days, and temperatures will likely stay below average in the 60s. This time of year, our average high temperature is 70 degrees so those 60s will keep us below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Not a washout. Some sunshine at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s, with 70s possible with sunshine.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then drying out in the early morning hours. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers likely with cool temperatures. High: 50s/60s.

MONDAY: Showers linger, chilly. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri,Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli