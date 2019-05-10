× New Haven man arrested after robbery investigation

HAMDEN — Hamden Police and members of the United States Marshals Service Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a New Haven man on a warrant following a robbery back in December.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at OZ Korean Kitchen on Dixwell Avenue on December 7.

After an investigation, Police obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Sean Kane.

Police say Kane approached an employee and asked for “change.” Once the employee opened the cash register to assist him, Kane attempted to steal the money from the cash register. The employee briefly struggled with Kane and a customer struck him with her purse, in an attempt to stop him.

Kane was charged with 3rd degree Robbery and 6th degree Larceny.

Kane is being help on $20,000.00 bond and it set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on May 20.