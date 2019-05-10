× New Haven police believe the same suspect robbed the same bank less than 2 weeks apart

NEW HAVEN — Police believe the man who robbed a bank Friday is the same suspect who robbed the same bank 13 day earlier.

Police said shortly before 3:30 pm, officers responded to a bank robbery of a Wells Fargo branch at 391 Foxon Boulevard (Route 80).

Witnesses said a man entered the bank, immediately jumped the counter, and aggressively began demanding money as he grabbed at several teller cash drawers.

They said he took an undisclosed amount of money from one drawer, and stuffed the cash into his pants, jumped back over the counter, and ran out of the bank.

The man was last seen walking to the rear of the bank where he climbed a fence adjacent to the rear properties of Foxon Street. Investigators who canvassed the neighborhood would later find money along the fence line.

Police said, “The robber is described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and having his face covered by a white mask that left only the area of his eyes visible. Investigators are aware of the similarities of this suspect and the suspect who last robbed the same bank branch Saturday, April 27, 2019.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police released a photo of the suspect in the April 27 robbery prior to him entering the bank.