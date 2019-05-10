× Police: Man wanted in connection with shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN — Meriden Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Justin Diaz in connection with a shooting on April 19th.

Police say Diaz is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, the shooting on S. First Street almost took the life of the victim.

Police advise that anyone who encounters Diaz maintains a safe distance away and calls the police. They say Diaz is a ‘local man’ but his current whereabouts are unknown.

In a direct statement to Diaz, Meriden Police encouraged Diaz to ‘turn himself in to authorities so that we may avoid any volatile or dangerous situations’.

Police listed the following charges for Diaz:

Assault in the first degree

Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department.