State Police searching for suspect using counterfeit bills in Windham

COLCHESTER — State Police are asking for help locating a suspect who they said was using counterfeit bills to purchase items.

Police said on Wednesday, at 11:47 a.m., Troopers from Troop K-Colchester were called to the Aldi’s Supermarket located on 332 Boston Post Road, Windham for the report of a larceny.

Police said, “According to reports the suspect … is suspected of distributing counterfeit $100.00 bills in the town of Windham during the month of April. The suspect is purchasing inexpensive items and walking away with the items as well as valid currency.”

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Duffy at 860-465-5400.