Community members come together to help families displaced by New Britain apartment fire

NEW BRITAIN — Community members are standing behind those who were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex called Spring Wood Garden on Allen Street Friday afternoon.

FOX61 spoke with family members who said it’s still too early to make their next step, but said they are still shaken from the incident.

Marian Broddey and her mother were one of the 25 families that had to vacate their home.

Broddey said, “I..I..I.. I don’t know what to think, nothing like this has ever happened to us, it’s not easy.”

The building has since been boarded up with smoke still lingering in the air. Broddey said at this time she is gathering what she can to make it through the week.

Broddey said, “Our place is full of smoke, our clothes, this one still stinks like gas, it’s terrifying.”

Besides receiving assistance from American Red Cross community members gathered together to give donations and care packages for families in need.

House of Pizza and North Oak NRZ came together to organize the Allen Street Fundraising Campaign to donate food, clothing and household items.

Pablo Rodriguez is the president of North Oak NRZ reflected on the moment he and his team had to help a family.

Rodriguez said, “There is a lady that had 18 prescriptions and didn’t know how to get to them because it burnt so we assisted her to try and get her medication.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For now, families are waiting to make their next move.

If you would like to donate click here.