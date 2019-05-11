Congrats to FOX61’s Dave Puglisi on receiving master’s degree at Quinnipiac

HAMDEN — FOX61 is proud to announce our very own Dave Puglisi has graduated from Quinnipiac University with a master’s in sports journalism.

595 graduates in total took part in the Saturday morning ceremony, held at the People’s United Center at Quinnipiac.

John F. Lansing, the chief executive officer and director of the U.S Agency for Global Media addressed the class of 2019 as their keynote speaker.

Lansing urged the Class of 2019 to be guardians of the truth in an age of fake news and social media.

Puglisi grew up outside of New Haven in Northford, Connecticut where he attended North Branford High School. He graduated from the University of New Haven in 2015 with a Bachelors of Science in Communication.

Dave is a passionate sports fan with allegiances to the Rangers, Mets and Giants. He also dreams of the day the Whalers come back to Hartford!

Congrats to Peglisi.