Crash partially shuts down I-91 Southbound in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR – Connecticut State Police say a multi-car accident has two lanes of I-91 shut down this morning.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, on the southbound side of the highway between exits 45 and 44 in East Windsor. The right-hand and center lanes remain closed in that area.

Injuries were reported, but there’s no word yet on how many people were hurt or how severely.

A FOX61 viewer shared a photo of the crash which appears to have been head-on, but police have not yet provided any information on just what happened.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide details as they become available.