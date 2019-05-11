What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Guard Evina Westbrook leaves Tennessee for UConn women

Posted 7:24 PM, May 11, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

STORRS, Conn.  — Former Tennessee guard Evina Westbrook has joined the UConn women’s basketball team.

UConn said Saturday the 6-footer will have two years of eligibility left.

Westbrook led the Lady Vols with 14.9 points and 5.3 assists a game last season while shooting 42%. She started all 64 games in which she played for the Lady Vols.

She was an SEC All-Freshman Team pick in 2017-18. Westbrook won a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where she was a teammate of current UConn player Megan Walker.

Westbrook is among four UConn newcomers, joining freshmen Aubrey Griffin and Ania Makurat and graduate transfer Evelyn Adebayo.

