Stamford PD: Man arrested after striking pedestrian, then forcing victim in car

Story written by: Andrew Breunig

STAMFORD – Police have arrested a Stamford man accused of striking a pedestrian, then forcing the victim into the car and dropping them off at a different location.

Around 1:09 a.m., on Saturday, police said a BMW traveling on Cove Road, mounted the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, forcing them down onto the pavement.

The BMW driver, later identified as 50-year-old Carlos Campo of Stamford, then forced the victim into his car and drove off.

Police said Campo then drove to 300 Seaside Avenue, forced the victim out of the car then left.

With the help of witnesses, police said they then were able to track down the wanted BMW.

Police said when they found the wanted BMW, the victim’s cell phone was still wedged between the windshield and the hood. Campo admitted to the hit-and-run, according to police.

Police said Campo’s BAC was .203 percent, well above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Police said the victim is in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Campo was charged with second degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, evading responsibility, reckless operation, and operating with a suspended license.

He was placed on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4712.

No other details have been released.