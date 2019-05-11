Tracking rain showers for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother's Day looks damp and cooler with highs in the 50s and times of rain. There is still some question as to how wet it will be. It's not a lot of rain, but it doesn't end by nightfall.

The unsettled pattern continues with clouds and showers in the forecast for several days, and temperatures will likely stay below average in the 60s Monday's rain may be more impressive, with the opportunity for an additional inch of rain.

The cool and clammy weather Monday continues into Tuesday. This time of year, our average high temperature is 70 degrees, so those 60s will keep us below average.

The second half of the week promises to be a bit milder, as we slowly increase the temps bit by bit back up to normal, and fewer rain chances overall. By then it will FINALLY feel like May, and not this wet April pattern that continues!

Have a great weekend and have a HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Matt Scott

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely with cool temperatures. High: 50s/60s.

MONDAY: Showers linger, chilly. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower.. High: Near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late showers. High: mid 60s.

