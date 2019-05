× 2-alarm house fire in East Hartford displaces large family

EAST HARTFORD – A family was displaced Sunday afternoon after a fire destroyed their home.

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire on Bancroft Road in East Hartford.

The call came in about 11:45 a.m. for the residential structure fire. Fire officials believed everyone got out of the house safely.

The house is a total loss and about seven people have been displaced, said fire officials.

Crews are currently operating at a working fire on Bancroft Road. Please avoid the area. — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) May 12, 2019