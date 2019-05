× 2-alarm house fire in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD – Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on Bancroft Road in East Hartford.

The call came in about 11:45 a.m. for the residential structure fire. Fire officials believe everyone got out of the house safely. They are urging everyone to avoid the area, which is off of Hills Street not far from Pitkin Park.

Crews are currently operating at a working fire on Bancroft Road. Please avoid the area. — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) May 12, 2019