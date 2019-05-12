× Bloomfield police looking for suspect in connection with violent assault

BLOOMFIELD — Police are looking for a 34 year-old suspect in connection with a violent assault that took place Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue on calls of a domestic assault involving a father and son.

Bloomfield police officers arrived at the home to find an unresponsive 60-year-old man bleeding heavily from his head.

A witness told police that Anthony Bussey was involved in a fight with the victim. The witness was in the basement when they heard what they thought sounded like a fight. He went upstairs to find out what the noise was and saw the suspect go into a bedroom, slamming the door behind him.

The witness then found the victim on the floor bleeding.

Police searched the home but could not find Bussey. It appears that the suspect left the home before police arrived.

The victim was brought the to the local area hospital where it was discovered that they had a broken arm and a fractured skull.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, medical personnel told police that, “there is a strong likelihood that the victim may not survive the injuries to his head.”

State police assisted Bloomfield police with processing the crime scene.

Anthony Bussey is wanted for questioning by police and is considered dangerous. He is 5’8″, 200lbs, African-American man with black hair and eyes.

Police said Bussey was last seen without any shirt or shoes, but it is believed that he was fully clothed when he left the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or knows the whereabouts of Bussey is asked to contact Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.