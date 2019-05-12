Chilly, wet Mothers Day; slight improvement by mid-week

Monday starts off dry with lots of clouds around. More rain moves in later which will likely continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Minor improvements are expected Wednesday, it'll be dry and warmer with some sun. By the time we reach Friday temperatures will be back to where they should be, near 70 and we should be seeing much more sun!
FORECAST DETAILS:
MOTHERS DAY: Raw and chilly with periods of rain. High: 40s
MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon. High: 50s.
TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: 50s
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late showers. High: mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Some sun. High: near 70
