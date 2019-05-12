Chilly, wet Mothers Day; slight improvement by mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We should be close to 70 but Mother's Day will feature temperatures only in the 40s. We'll have periods of rain, and raw & chilly conditions. There will be no shortage of rain the next few days either.

Monday starts off dry with lots of clouds around. More rain moves in later which will likely continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Minor improvements are expected Wednesday, it'll be dry and warmer with some sun. By the time we reach Friday temperatures will be back to where they should be, near 70 and we should be seeing much more sun!

FORECAST DETAILS:

MOTHERS DAY: Raw and chilly with periods of rain. High: 40s

MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: 50s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late showers. High: mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Some sun. High: near 70

