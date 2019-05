Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Firefighters responded to a mosque fire on Middletown Avenue in New Haven Sunday.

One person was inside of mosque at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

Though the front of the mosque was under construction, the back of the mosque was still holding services.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire.

Officials said no one was injured.

Lina Biroscak Pics pic.twitter.com/nthxyu54Uq — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 12, 2019

Fire location is Middletown Ave. Working Fire in a Mosque. Companies onscene En 17, 10, 4 Sq 1 Tk 3 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 12, 2019