NEW HAVEN — Firefighters have responded to a mosque fire on Middletown Avenue in New Haven Sunday.

The fire has been upgraded to a second alarm fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside of the mosque at the time of the fire.

Lina Biroscak Pics pic.twitter.com/nthxyu54Uq — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 12, 2019

Fire location is Middletown Ave. Working Fire in a Mosque. Companies onscene En 17, 10, 4 Sq 1 Tk 3 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 12, 2019

This is developing story.