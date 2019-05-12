× Plainfield police arrest man with 11 outstanding warrants

PLAINFIELD – Police say they have arrested a 44-year-old Baltic man with eleven different outstanding warrants. Shawn Tatro, who used to live in the Moosup section of Plainfield, was arrested at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said “The re-arrest warrants stem from numerous arrests and pending cases that were initially investigated by members of the Plainfield Police Department and Connecticut State Police Troop D.”

According to Connecticut judicial records, Tatro has convictions for 3rd Degree Larceny and Issuing a Bad Check Over $1000, both felonies. Records also show pending charges including assault, violation of a protective order, violation of a restraining order, insurance fraud, disorderly conduct, breach of peace and violation of probation.

Tatro was charged with eight counts of Failure to Appear, 1st Degree, and three counts in the 2nd Degree. Tatro is being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a combined bond of $720,000. He is scheduled for arraignment in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.