The Real Story – Ethan’s Law

Posted 3:13 PM, May 12, 2019


After House passage on Tuesday, "Ethan's Law" is now a step closer to becoming Connecticut law.  The bill, which closes a loophole in the state law on gun storage, is named after Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who died last year when he accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun at a friend's house.   Guests:  Kristin Song, Ethan's Mom, and State Rep. Sean Scanlon (D) Guilford, a sponsor of the bill

