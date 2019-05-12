The Real Story – Ethan’s Law

After House passage on Tuesday, "Ethan's Law" is now a step closer to becoming Connecticut law. The bill, which closes a loophole in the state law on gun storage, is named after Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who died last year when he accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun at a friend's house. Guests: Kristin Song, Ethan's Mom, and State Rep. Sean Scanlon (D) Guilford, a sponsor of the bill
