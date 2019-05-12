Walk-For-Wishes: Farmington girl battling Crohn’s Disease gets wish granted at annual fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL- The Make-A-Wish Foundation's Walk For Wishes drew hundreds of people to support the organization. FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley helped reveal the biggest surprise of the day -- a wish granted to a wish kid!

Everyone involved in the Connecticut Make a Wish Foundation knows the moment a child's wish is granted is the most special moment of their lives.

"To have seen it year after year and it's just such an amazing moment," says Pam Keough, the CEO of the Make a Wish Foundation in Connecticut. "I think you might shed a few tears."

The Walk for Wishes 5K raises money so that the Make a Wish Foundation can award those special wishes. More than 40 wish families joined in on the festivities at this year's Walk for Wishes at Lake Compounce in Bristol.

Emma Glick is a Wish kid. She was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when she was two years old and has been in and out of hospitals for most of her life.

"When this was kind of sprung on us that she was nominated to be a Make a Wish Kid, we were just so surprised and so happy that she had that opportunity to have something kind of good come back to her after lots of years of struggling," says Emma's mom, Sarah Glick.

Emma’s wish is to meet her favorite celebrity baker.

"She is a really nice Youtuber and she makes a bunch of cool baked desserts and I always admire her," says Emma, whose wish had not yet been granted.

Saturday was Emma's first time coming to a Make A Wish event. She had no idea that her wishes are about to become true.

“Can I get Emma and her parents, Sarah and Josh, to come up to the stage," FOX61's Chief Investigator, Brian Foley, announced.

Her shocked reaction only got better as she realized just what was happening.

"Your wish is coming true Emma," she read on a cake presented to her.

Emma will get to meet her favorite baker on July 11th. As Pam predicted, there was not a dry eye in the crowd; that includes Mom and Dad.

"I started crying when she started crying because of the realization that this was coming true," says Sarah Glick.

"It’s an experience that I know I will never forget and I’m sure our family will never forget," says Josh Glick, Emma's dad.

Emma’s 11th birthday is May 22. It’s a birthday wish that she’ll remember forever.

"I can’t believe that it’s actually happening," said Emma after the big reveal. "She’s my role model."