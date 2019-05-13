× 5 dead, 1 missing when sightseeing planes collide in Alaska

ALASKA — Several people have died after two sightseeing airplanes collided in midair Monday in southeast Alaska.

According to Fox News, five people were killed, 10 others were injured and one person was unaccounted for. Coast Guard spokesman Jon-Paul Rios ten others have been hospitalized in Ketchikan, one in critical condition.

The passengers were off the cruise ship Royal Princess were on sightseeing flights, one of which was operated by Taquan Air.

A spokeswoman for the Ketchikan flightseeing company says Taquan has suspended operations while federal authorities investigate the deadly crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it isn’t immediately known what caused the crash.

This story is breaking and will be updated.