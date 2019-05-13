Cloudy, rain this afternoon with temps in the low 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you been doing the rain dance, please stop! It’s been a very unsettled weather pattern, and that’ll continue to start off this week.

It’s dry out there this morning, and will likely just stay on the cloudy side during most of the day. Later this afternoon and into this evening, we’re back to the rain. It’ll be another chilly and breezy day with highs only in the low/mid 50s. Considering the average high temperature for this time of year is 70 degrees, we’re feeling more like mid-March than mid-May!

Tuesday doesn’t look like a washout, but it’ll stay cool with 50s and a chance for a few showers. We may see some sunshine, and we’re certainly hoping for those skies to clear out a bit. That being said, it still doesn’t look like a beautiful Tuesday.

Minor improvements are expected Wednesday, it’ll be dry and warmer with some sun. By the time we reach Friday temperatures will be back to where they should be, near 70 and we should be seeing much more sun!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon. Temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain (and a few wet snowflakes in the higher elevations possible), then drying out in the early morning. Lows: 37-43.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 50s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late showers. High: mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Some sun. High: near 70

