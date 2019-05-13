Lost dog found in Plainfield area over the weekend

DAYVILLE — Do you know the owner of this dog?

A woman reached out to FOX61 sharing the story of this lost dog who was found over the weekend.

The dog, a 2 or 3-year-old girl Cockapoo, was found on Route 12 exiting Jewett City. She was heading northbound toward Plainfield around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The person who found her, Lindsey Banker, says the dog had no collar, is not chipped, has no tail, and is very friendly. Banker reached out to the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (NECCOG) Animal Shelter in Dayville.

Banker says when she met with them, the dog was scanned for a microchip with no luck.

Banker is hoping someone will recognize the dog and get the dog home to her rightful owner.

The NECCOG Animal Shelter is located at 125 Putnam Pike in Dayville. Their number is 860-774-1253.