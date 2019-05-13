May 2019 Above & Beyond Award: Edward Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edward Hampton

Respiratory Therapist & Paramedic

Nominated By: Therese Molinari

Edward is an amazing human being. Beginning his career as an engineer, he became a medic. He has been serving CT for over 20 years. He was named Paramedic of the Year. He is a life saver, multiple times over. He is brilliant. In October 2018 Edward received his Associate's degree from NvCC as a certified Respiratory Therapist. I am an Emergency Room nurse and have worked alongside Edward for so many years. He single-handedly raised his 3 teenage children after the passing of his wife and continued to serve our communities with superior customer service. He is the best, of the best. If I or one of my loved ones EVER needed help, I could only be so blessed to have him at the head of that stretcher. Please do not overlook this wonderful medic. Thank you so so much, Therese.

