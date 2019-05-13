Meal House: Cooking Quinoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quinoa Banana Breakfast Squares

1 1/2 cups gluten-free oats

1 cup cooked quinoa

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs, scrambled

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup raisins or mini chocolate chips optional

1.Preheat oven to 350F degrees. Spray an 8x8 metal pan with non-stick spray

2.Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl with a mixing bowl until blended.

3.Pour batter into the pan and smooth to level. Bake for 30 minutes or until slightly browned and firm to touch.

4.Cool completely. Cut into squares. Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.

To prepare uncooked quinoa, use a 1:2 ratio of quinoa to water. Rinse quinoa with cold water and add to a pot. Add water and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Fluff with a fork.

Greek Quinoa Bites

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth or stock

1 cup frozen, bagged, cut leaf spinach

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup scallions, chopped (green part only)

1/2 tsp dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

1.Preheat oven to 350F. Use cooking spray to grease a mini muffin pan

2.Cook quinoa; rinse quinoa in cold water through a fine sieve and add to a pot. Add soup stock and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork.

3.In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix by hand. Using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, fill the muffin wells with the mixture.

4.Bake for20-30 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Using a butter knife, remove bites from the muffin tin and enjoy immediately or move to a cooling rack and store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.

Turmeric Lemon Quinoa Salad

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth or stock

2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 lemon, juice and zest

1/2 tsp salt

10 leaves basil, chiffonade or chopped

1.To prepare uncooked quinoa, rinse quinoa with cold water in a fine sieve and add to a pot. Add water and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Fluff with a fork.

2.In a medium bowl, add cooked quinoa, turmeric, juice, zest, and salt and blend to combine. Fold in basil and serve.