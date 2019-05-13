Norwich parents and staff rally against city council’s vote against increased school budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH- Parents, students and teachers rallied in Norwich Monday night – urging city leaders to allocate

more money to their schools.

Following the rally, many expressed their concerns at the city council’s public hearing about a cut in the 2019-2020 budget.

Last Monday, city council members voted four to three against Democrat Joseph DeLucia’s proposal to add $2.96 million to the 2019-2020 school budget bringing the total a little over $80 million.

It's an increase of two percent from this year’s $79 million budget.

“We would love for our schools to be fully funded, lots of the teachers I know we all put our own money into the classrooms so the kids have what they need,” Norwich teacher Denielle Sandoval said.

School staff who attended last week’s meeting said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom accused the district of “intentionally overspending” it's approved budget this past year.

“Raising his voice and accusing us of things that were not real at all and not truthful at all, about the numbers that we’re probably making them up,” BOE Chairwoman Yvette Jacaruso said.

The mayor said he questions how the district is spending its money.

“Every city department must live within their budget to their best of their ability and I question that right now with this particular department,” Mayor Nystrom said.

Council members are set to make the final vote on next year’s school budget in June