× Stratford police investigating home invasion, robbery

STRATFORD — Police are investigating a robbery and home invasion early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Light Street for the report of a home invasion. The incident was reported at approximately 4:15 am Monday when three men entered the home and demanded money from the residents. The suspects fled after one of the residents grabbed a knife held by one of the invaders. Police said the victim’s hand was cut when he grabbed the blade but the injury is non life threatening.

Police said the people in the home appear to have been targeted and it was not a random act.

At this time the crime is under investigation.