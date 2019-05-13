Travelers Championship media day in Cromwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- All eyes on Cromwell, and the TPC River Highlands for what is shaping up to be quite the field at the Travelers Championship next month.

We're about a month out from the tournament and despite the less-than ideal weather, Monday was media day for the start-studded tournament.

Phil Mickelson has committed to the 2019 tournament. Mickelson is a five-time major champion — including three victories at the Masters — and has 44 PGA TOUR wins, good for ninth all time. Two of those wins are back-to-back victories at TPC River Highlands in 2001 and 2002. This will be his first appearance in Connecticut since 2003.

Jason Day, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner and former top-ranked player in the world, has committed to play in this year’s tournament.

Also, Bubba Watson has committed to play in the 2019 tournament. With his victory at TPC River Highlands last year, Watson became just the second player to win the event more than two times.

FOX61's Jim Altman and Sports Director Rich Coppola catches up with Travelers Executive Vice President Andy Bassette.