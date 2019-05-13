West Hartford woman wins $5k makeover courtesy of local med spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Mother's Day is a day where moms are honored for all of their hard work they do as a parent. And for one local medical spa in West Hartford - they created a special contest for all mothers.

The prize? A $5,000 make over - plus a special night out in the town with limo service included.

Anita Wolf, owner of "Face It Med Spa", located in West Hartford, awarded Holly Connor with the makeover, and for Connor, it couldn't have come at a better time.

FOX61's Bobby Martinez has the story.