Ask the Attorney: T-Ball injury

Ask the Atty,

My son plays t-ball and was warming up on the infield (1st base) while 2 boys were swinging bats getting ready to hit.

The coach went to his car to get something. When he was away a high throw came to my son and he jumped and fell backwards, causing him to fall towards the boys swinging the bats. They clearly didn't see him and hit him. He fractured a facial bone and knocked out a couple teeth!!

My insurance doesn't cover plastic surgery or dental so I'm frightened to death, that he won't get the proper treatment. Do i have a claim vs the town or the coach

i feel like the kids shouldn't have been left unattended!!

Annie G.