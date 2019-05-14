× Bill extending helmet law in CT to those under 21 clears House

HARTFORD – Connecticut is moving closer toward requiring anyone age 20 and younger to wear a helmet while operating or riding a motorcycle.

The House of Representatives voted 113-33 Tuesday to update the state’s existing law, which requires anyone under 18 to wear a helmet.

The bill awaits Senate action.

Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrist of West Hartford says the legislation doesn’t go far enough. She promised to push for a universal helmet law in the next legislative session. Advocates hoping to reinstate Connecticut’s full helmet law, who waged an active lobbying campaign, hoped this would be the year that such a bill would finally pass.

But opponents have questioned the effectiveness of a universal helmet law. And some lawmakers on Tuesday questioned the fairness of even expanding it to those under 21.