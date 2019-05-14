Cloudy, cool with temperatures once again in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There has been some overnight accumulating snow in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, but that snow has stayed pretty far to our north.

Today will not be as wet but the day won't be winning any beauty contests either. It will be cloudy and cool with highs near 50 degrees. There is a chance for a few showers in the afternoon, especially late-day. The record minimum high temperature for May 14th is 50 degrees for Windsor Locks. So this is a rare chill for us this time of year! Keep in mind our average temperature is 71 degrees, so we're nowhere near average.

Minor improvements are expected Wednesday, it'll be dry and warmer with some sun.

More showers are possible Thursday before we may get to enjoy a few dry days in row! Friday, Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures f near 70 degrees. Sounds great, let's hope it sticks!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy, cool, chance for a few afternoon showers but not a washout. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then some gradual clearing in the early morning. Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a morning shower then some clearing. High: mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. High: low 70s.

