College fraternity suspended after video shows puppy being forced to drink from keg

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A fraternity chapter at Hofstra University has been suspended because of a video showing a puppy being forced to drink beer from a keg, according to WPVI.

In the video, the 21-year-old who reportedly owns the puppy and another man hold the dog to a keg and force beer into its mouth for a moment during a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi’s off-campus house, WPVI reported.

“That dog had no choice. It didn’t say, ‘Hey, I want a beer, and I want it poured down my throat.’ So, it’s wrong. On every level, it’s wrong and just irrational thinking,” Gary Rogers with Nassau County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said to CNN.

KWCH reported detectives checking on the dog’s welfare found him to be clean and well-fed in a healthy environment. The dog was reportedly signed over to SPCA Monday and no longer lives at the fraternity.

The dog’s owner could face an animal torture charge depending upon the results of the dog’s bloodwork.

so apparently it’s okay to force dogs to drink beer even though it can kill them???? @HofstraU @AEPi pls do better @peta pic.twitter.com/u8Wx78MUfL — Kristina (@kristinaproscia) May 11, 2019