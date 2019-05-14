What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

CT State Police searching for man in connection to bank robbery in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the Liberty Bank located at 127 South Main Street, Tuesday afternoon following reports of a bank robbery.

Police said the suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored North Face brand jacket, a dark-colored knit-style cap and eyeglasses.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

“The teller turned over an unknown amount of money before the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction,” police said in a release. “Troopers and local officers have secured the bank and are checking the surrounding area. A K9 track is also being conducted.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I-Bethany at 203-393-4200.

