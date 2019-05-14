× Massachusetts man arrested in Southington, called 911 while in the back of a cruiser

SOUTHINGTON — A Webster, Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with misusing the 911 system after repeatedly calling 911 from the back of a squad car.

According to police, 39-year-old Jesse Barner-Walton was refusing to leave the Cadillac Ranch on May 5th.

When police arrived, they found Barner-Walton. They were giving Barner-Walton a ride when he made several 911 calls for assistance from the back seat, police report.

Officers then pulled over to prevent Barner-Walton from making more calls that were non-emergency. According to police, that’s when Barner-Walton became uncooperative with them, resisting arrest when police tried putting him in handcuffs.

No officers were injured in the struggle, and Barner-Walton was charged with misuse of the 911 system and interfering with an officer.