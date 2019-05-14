What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Marinated Salmon Sashimi Salad

Recipe from Camp MasterChef! 

MARINATED SALMON SASHIMI SALAD (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Fresh Salmon
  • 3 oz Zucchini
  • 3 oz yellow squash
  • 2 ea scallions-sliced on the Bias.
  • 1 oz miso
  • 1 oz mirin
  • 1 oz Soy sauce
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 2 tsp siracha
  • Juice from 1/4 Lemon
  • Black & White Sesame seeds, as needed for garnish

Equipment needed:

  • 1 small and 1 medium mixing bowl
  • Chef’s knife
  • Cutting board
  • Ring mold for plating

Directions:

  1. Cut salmon into 1” strips and place in med. Mixing bowl.
  2. Julienne Zucchini and yellow squash and place in bowl with Salmon
  3. Make dressing by whisking miso, mirin, soy sauce, sesame oil, siracha and lemon juice in small mixing bowl.
  4. Pour dressing over salmon & squash and mix well.
  5. Fold in scallions and blend well.

Plating:

  • On a small white plate, place ring mold in center of plate and spoon salad into mold evenly. Remove ring and sprinkle top with sesame seeds and drizzle a little more of the dressing around the plate to decorate.

 

