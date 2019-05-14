Meal House: Marinated Salmon Sashimi Salad

MARINATED SALMON SASHIMI SALAD (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Fresh Salmon
- 3 oz Zucchini
- 3 oz yellow squash
- 2 ea scallions-sliced on the Bias.
- 1 oz miso
- 1 oz mirin
- 1 oz Soy sauce
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 tsp siracha
- Juice from 1/4 Lemon
- Black & White Sesame seeds, as needed for garnish
Equipment needed:
- 1 small and 1 medium mixing bowl
- Chef’s knife
- Cutting board
- Ring mold for plating
Directions:
- Cut salmon into 1” strips and place in med. Mixing bowl.
- Julienne Zucchini and yellow squash and place in bowl with Salmon
- Make dressing by whisking miso, mirin, soy sauce, sesame oil, siracha and lemon juice in small mixing bowl.
- Pour dressing over salmon & squash and mix well.
- Fold in scallions and blend well.
Plating:
- On a small white plate, place ring mold in center of plate and spoon salad into mold evenly. Remove ring and sprinkle top with sesame seeds and drizzle a little more of the dressing around the plate to decorate.