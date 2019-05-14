New public art project creates big ‘buzz’ in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The City of New Britain unveiled the first part of their ‘Bees Across the New Britain’ project Tuesday.

The project is a partnership between the city and the Greater New Britain Arts Alliance.

A total of 25 six foot fiberglass bees will be displayed across the city. On Tuesday FOX 61 saw eight of the completed bees.

Mayor Erin Stewart says through this project they will be raising money for the arts alliance, but also hope to attract tourists and teach people why bees play an important part in New Britian’ history.

“The bee is an ode to industrial path and worker bees who make up the fabric of our city ..whether that is people who came from foreign countries and works in companies like Stanley works, Corbin Russwin. So the bees have a special place in the history of New Britain,” says Mayor Erin Stewart.

The bees will be displayed in Central Park for 6 weeks before the sponsors move the bees to their designated areas. All 25 bees will be displayed by June.