Partly cloudy Wednesday with temps in the 60s

A chilly rain is out there for us tonight, yuck. Luckily that rain will taper off overnight with some clearing before daybreak.

YES, we'll actually see some SUN on Wednesday. Temperatures will be milder than recent days in the 60s. But that's still about degrees below average for this time of year.

There is a chance for an isolated late-day/evening shower but most towns will stay dry.

Our slow warming trend will continue on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Once again, most of the day will stay dry after the chance for an isolated morning shower.

Showers are also possible Friday afternoon. If we get rain on Friday this would be the 10th Friday in a row with measurable rain going all the way back to March!

But things dry out JUST in time for the weekend. Could it be? Dry BOTH days this weekend with highs near 70 degrees? Sounds too good to be true in this weather pattern but that's exactly what our forecast calls for at the moment.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then some gradual clearing in the early morning. Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an isolated morning shower. High: mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for afternoon showers. High: mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Low 70s.

