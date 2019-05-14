× PD: Dog killed after attacking child in Stratford

STRATFORD — The Stratford Police Department has confirmed a child has been attacked by a dog in the area of Everett Street this afternoon.

“The dog would not release the child and the officer used his taser on the animal in an attempt to stop the attack,” police said in a release.

Police added, “the dog released the child who then ran to safety. The dog turned its attack on the officer who used the taser a second time to no effect. The officer retreated and was ultimately forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.”

Police said the dog died from injuries at the scene. Police said the child was taken the hospital for injuries during the incident. No other details have been released.

