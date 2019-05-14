× Police say Shelton man authored bogus inheritance note after friend dies

SHELTON — Police arrested a man who they said forged an inheritance note from his friend after the friend died.

Police said they charged Jorge Ospina, 45, of Shelton with Criminal Attempt at Larceny 3rd Degree, Forgery 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was released on $1,000 bond.

Police said they were investigating the April 19 death of a friend of Ospina’s. On that day, police were called to a Howe Avenue apartment for an unresponsive male. When police got there, they found Ospina performing CPR on his friend who was later pronounced dead.

Police said a letter was discovered next to the deceased which stated if he happens to die that day, he wished to leave all of his belongings to his friend, Ospina. Investigators found that Ospina wrote the letter in an attempt to inherit all of the deceased belongings. The autopsy revealed the man died of natural causes.

Ospina was given a Derby Superior court date of May 28.